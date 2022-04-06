Ready or not, Holy Week begins in just a few short days. The Palm Sunday vigil Mass at St. Catherine’s will be at 7:30 p.m. April 10 (note change) and the Sunday Mass at St. Thomas will be 11:30 a.m. Holy Week Monday Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas, Elkland, 9 a.m.
The Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s, Wellsboro, Thursday, April 14. Liturgy of the Word and Holy Communion will take place at St. Thomas, 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 15. St. Peter’s Church, Wellsboro, 8 p.m., will be the scene of our Easter Vigil Mass, Saturday, April 16. Easter Sunday liturgy will be celebrated at St. Thomas, at noon (note time change). There will be no Easter Monday, April 18, Mass celebrated at St. Thomas
Each Easter Season, our decoration committee works very hard to beautify our sanctuary and church with flowers and decorations that help us feel the significance of this special spiritual season. The committee is asking parishioners who would like to memorialize their deceased or living loved ones by making a donation to help defray the costs.
To donate, enclose a donation and donor’s and memorial’s names inside a plain envelope or use the special envelope found in your offering packet. Mark the outside Easter decorations and place in the collection basket. A list of donors and memorials will be listed in the Easter bulletin.
The Synod on Synodality surveys are due Thursday, April 29. Surveys are located in the back of both churches or can be completed online by contacting the Diocese of Scranton’s website. Please take a few minutes to voice your opinion as to how our church is functioning and meeting the challenges that lie ahead.
We will be collecting items for Williamson High School’s Warriors Closet. Collection boxes are located in the back of both churches.