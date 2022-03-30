This year, our parish will be looking for items for Williamson High School’s Warriors Closet Store. Warrior Store, which is operated by students, is an opportunity for students to “shop” for clothing, bedding and hygiene items that are lacking in their homes. Items are placed on “take and go” tables located throughout the building so that they will feel comfortable taking what they need. Our parish will be collecting items through April 10.
Suggested items are: sunscreen, flip flops, hair brushes, hair ties/headbands, athletic shorts, toothbrushes and paste, shampoo, tissues, flossers, conditioner, laundry soap, ladies’ underwear and sports bras, shaving cream, hand/body lotion, adult coloring books, body puffs, and Q-Tips.
As we continue to travel on our road through Lent, we are reminded of the opportunities that our parish provides to help us understand what our Lord expects from us. Each Wednesday after 6 p.m. Stations of the Cross services, we gather in St. Thomas Hall to explore Christ’s gift to us: the Eucharist.
Thursday during Lent we gather to reflect upon Lenten-themed messages delivered by various ministers of the Cowanesque Valley, 6 p.m., Knoxville Community Building.
By this time, parishioners should have received their tickets for the May 29 Money Drawing. If you have not received yours, please stop in or call the church office.
Super Bingo returns to the Knoxville Community Center April 24.
Last Friday, Pope Francis, in participation with Catholics throughout the world, united in a reconciliation prayer to ask Mary and her Son, Jesus Christ, to consecrate the countries of the Ukraine and Russia to the Most Sacred Heart of Mary. The tradition of consecrating countries to Mary originated in the 1700s when the king of Portugal was under siege and crowned Mary with his royal crown asking for relief.
The apparition of Mary at Fatima in 1917 asked that Russia be converted. Since that time, Pope Pius VI, Pope John Paul II, have called upon Mary, Mother of our Lord to bring peace to the world. Continue to pray for peace.