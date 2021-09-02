Next weekend, we will celebrate the Labor Day weekend; a time to remember and give thanks to God for all the wonderful things that our workers, through their efforts, have provided to make our lives and country a better place.
Take time out from this weekend to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Ecclesiastes 2:24-25 reminds us: There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and find enjoyment in his toil. This also, I saw, is from the hand of God, for apart from him who can eat or who can have enjoyment?”
Our parish office is now accepting Mass intentions for the 2022 calendar year. Please keep in mind, Louise Wheaton, our parish secretary, tries to schedule Masses when you ask for them, but sometimes it is impossible. During Christmas, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and All Souls’ Day, intentions are listed on the outside of deposited envelopes. A stipend of $10 is to be included at the time of a request.
The countdown toward Fall Fest is rapidly progressing. Sept. 18 is right around the corner. Time to start planning what kind of cake you are baking for the cake booth. It is really going to be difficult to beat the large variety of cakes and goodies that our parishioners donated last year. The challenge is there.
In a letter to parishes of the Scranton Diocese, Bishop Bambera, because of the ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant infection rate in some areas of the diocese, recommended that parishioners wear masks while attending Mass, regardless of vaccination status.
Priests and eucharistic ministers of Holy Communion must wear masks and wash or sanitize their hands before distribution of Holy Communion. By respecting others and following these simple precautions, we can get through this next plateau safely.