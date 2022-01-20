Mass intentions for this weekend: 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for David Sereno Jr. and 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas, Elkland, for Annette Maza, on the occasion of her birthday, requested by Dave and Bonnie Hargarther and Monday, 9 a.m., St. Thomas, for Sandy Caffo, requested by Tom and Maureen Socha.
When shopping or visiting in the Wellsboro area, you might want to stop at St. Peter’s Church, our sister parish, for private prayer. The church is open for private prayer 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the church is closed for cleaning. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., includes Benediction.
A candle burns day and night beside the tabernacle of St. Thomas and St. Catherine churches because the Blessed Sacrament is being reserved to be used at Mass, home visitation and anointing.
The names of dedication and donors are listed in the weekly bulletin. The candle is an emblem of Christ‘s abiding love and a reminder to the faithful to respond with loving adoration in return. Sanctuary candles are available to remember or honor your loved ones. Call the St. Thomas Parish office to reserve a week.
This week, the sanctuary candle is lit at St. Catherine’s in loving memory of David Sereno and at St. Thomas in recognition of the anniversary of Eugene and Margery Harkenrider.
On Dec. 21, 2021, Pope Francis appointed the Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, as the Sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Mich.
As Bishop-elect Walsh prepares for his Episcopal Ordination and Installation as Bishop of Gaylord on March 4, 2022, parishioners and friends of the Bishop-elect are invited to attend a Mass of Thanksgiving and Sending Forth on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 12:10 p.m. in Saint Peter’s Cathedral. It will also be televised live on Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton.