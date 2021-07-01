In this weekend’s Gospel reading from Mark 6:1, we find Jesus returning to is hometown. As he begins to teach in the synagogue, the natives are amazed at his knowledge and great wisdom. Where did he get this wisdom, they ask?
The old cliché comes to mind: A prophet is not accepted in his own land. So he departs Nazareth without doing any miracles because of their lack of faith.
Ask Jesus and the Holy Spirit to aid you in following and accepting Jesus into your life this week.
Great news! Father Bechtel announced that as of the July 3-4 weekend, congregational singing returns to weekend Masses. The lector and server ministries will also be reinstalled at that time. We are looking for parishioners to step forward to help out with these ministries. Please call the church office or put a note in the collection basket if you would like to volunteer.
The Elkland Knights thank the Caffo family for letting us be a part of their 80th birthday party celebration for father, grandfather, uncle and fellow Knight Tom Caffo on Saturday, June 26, at the Elkland NYPUM Building. There was plenty of food, music and fun for everyone.
It was a beautiful evening for the Deguzman’s annual deanery Mass on Thursday, June 24. The hosts, Dio, Marilyn and volunteers, did a great job of organizing the Mass and banquet. We are looking forward to next year’s celebration. Approximately 78 parishioners from St. Thomas’ and St. Peter’s were in attendance.
Pope Francis speaks to us “Quite often we, beaten by the trials of life, have cried out to the Lord: ‘Why do you remain silent and do nothing for me?’ Remember that “the Lord is there, present: indeed, He waits – so to speak — for us to engage Him, to involve Him, to put Him in the center of what we are experiencing.”
This Thursday, July 1, members of the fundraising committee will meet at Firemen’s Field, Knoxville, to discuss the progress of the Sept. 18 Fall Fest festivities. Pick up an item from the Fall Festival tree and help local merchants.
Have a happy and blessed Fourth of July.