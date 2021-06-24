This weekend, we will observe the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Our Gospel for this weekend expresses the sacrifice that Jesus had to endure to make us rich: to be in paradise with him forever.
The annual DeGuzman Deanery Mass will be celebrated by Father Bechtel at 6 p.m. this Thursday, June 24, at 818 Losey Creek Road, Middlebury Center. A shared meal will be held after the Mass. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a dish to pass. If you need a ride or directions, please call the parish office. All are welcome.
Our sanctuary candles burn at St. Catherine’s in loving memory of Josiah Goodrich and at St. Thomas for Joseph A. Mellina Jr.
You might have noticed the trees with envelopes located on the right-hand side of the sanctuaries. The trees contain the names of area businesses that would appreciate your business during this time of economic hardship. We are asking you to purchase a gift certificate or item from the business and return the envelopes or items to the church hall. Items will be placed in the basket auction during the parish’s Sept. 18 Fall Fest.
Tickets for the cow pie raffle tickets can be picked up at the back of both churches. Envelopes not picked up will be mailed out.
Special Father’s Day intention envelopes can be found in your packets to remember living and deceased fathers. The envelopes will be placed on the altar during the month of June. Please place your envelope in the collection basket.
The Elkland Knights have donated $100 to the Heart of Tioga and encourage members of the parish to contribute to the collection boxes at the back of both churches. Donated items will become a part of the organization’s store of baby items. Participants in their training programs can “purchase” these items using coupons earned by attending training sessions.
Thank you, Jesus, for becoming poor to make us rich.