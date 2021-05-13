Our parish will celebrate the Solemnity of the Ascension of our Lord, which commemorating the bodily ascension of Jesus into Heaven with a Wednesday 7 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Thomas Church, Elkland. Ascension Thursday, as the solemnity is also called, is celebrated 40 days after Easter.
After Christ’s ascension to his heavenly Father, his apostles and Mary, his mother, huddle together with wondering and praying about what would become of their small band, waiting for the day when Jesus would send them his spirit.
Mass intentions for this week: Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. For Diane Soyka, requested by Bob Soyka; Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Richard Pennell, requested by Michael and Michele Zinck and family; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., May 16, for Albert Schueller, requested by Elizabeth Schueller; and Monday, May 17, for Mable Krise, requested by Mike Steinfelt.
Our annual Fall Fest fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, at the firemen’s field, Knoxville. Members of the parish fundraising committee are soliciting area crafters and businesses rent booth space. Returning this year: chicken barbecue, cow pie bingo, raffles and the ever-popular basket raffle. Booth space can be reserved by phoning the church office 814-258-5121.
During May, members of the parish prolife committee will be collecting baby items. Donated items, which will be distributed to area agencies, can be placed in the back of both churches. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Women of the parish are invited to attend the Annual Catholic Women’s Conference, Saturday, June 19, Marywood University, Scranton. Transportation from St. Peter’s, Wellsboro is being arranged. Please contact St. Peter’s Church office to make reservations 570-724-3371.
We mentioned in last week’s article that Pope Francis has designated 30 Marian shrines throughout the world to lead the Rosary for special intentions such as people with disabilities who are struggling with the virus. The recitations of the Rosary will be available on all beginning at noon here on all Vatican social media sites.