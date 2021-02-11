This Sunday, we will celebrate St. Valentine’s Day. It is not just Valentine’s Day, but Saint Valentine’s Day. This special feast day is celebrated in Catholic, Anglican and Lutheran churches throughout the world on this day. Christians pray for him to intercede in matters of love and marriage, beekeeping, and epilepsy.
Don’t forget to participate in this Sunday’s Souper Bowl Sunday activity. Wrap your donation around a can of soup and place it in receptacles located in the back of both churches. Cans of soup and donations will be sent to area food pantries.
Our church’s calendars are in and can be picked up in the back of both churches when they are open or at the church office.
Feb. 17 is Ash Wednesday, the first day of the holy season of Lent. Usually on Ash Wednesday, the priest or minister administers ashes by dipping his finger into ashes and making the sign of the cross on the parishioner’s forehead. This year, because, of COVID precautions, we will be invited forward to have the ashes sprinkled on our heads.
Lent is a season of fasting, alms giving and prayer, a chance to recharge our faith batteries to prepare for joyous Easter season, the celebration of our Lord’s victory over death and our promise of Heaven. Many prayer opportunities are available to us either in person or online. We will have a list of possibilities in next week’s article. Don’t forget the Community Lenten services are 6 p.m. this Thursday.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Pope Francis added the memorial of Saints, Mary, Martha and Lazarus to the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church that denotes holy days and feast days of saints.
He designated July 29 as the day to remember the hospitality that these three siblings extended to Jesus by inviting him into their home. Their invitation should serve as a reminder to us that we need to invite Jesus into our homes and invite others to learn about his message.