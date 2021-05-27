Bishop Joseph C. Bambera recently announced that churches in the 11-county diocese will be following the revised mandates suggested by the May 13 notice published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully-vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or keep physical distancing in most settings.
The bishop pointed out that “The health and safety of our communities continues to be of paramount importance. As we have all come to realize over the last 14 months, guidelines can change very quickly. I want to express my gratitude to everyone for their flexibility and hard work in putting the changing directives into effect.”
The Diocese of Scranton invites those who have not yet returned to Mass to rejoin us in person to celebrate the Holy Eucharist, the source and summit of the Christian life. Many pastors are reporting an increase in the number of people who are returning to Mass in person now that they have been vaccinated.
Our Pro-Life Committee, headed by Jessica Bicksler, will be putting boxes in the back of both churches to collect baby items for Heart of Tioga Pregnancy Center in Mansfield during June.
Items that are donated will be used by the organization to supply its “Earn While You Learn” programs which gives expectant mothers an opportunity to earn Baby Bucks which they can use to purchase items from their Baby Boutique that they will need for their baby.
Videos lessons and worksheets are used to impart important information concerning your developing baby and life after birth. Mothers-to-be can choose a program that will meet their individual needs.
The committee is suggested the following items: diapers, wipes, new and used clean baby clothes, and brand new items such as baby car seats, pack and plays, strollers and others essential baby items.
Members of the Elkland Knights of Columbus will be awarding their two graduating senior scholarships, one to Cowanesque High School and one to a Williamson High School. Presentations will be made during the schools’ awards nights by council members.