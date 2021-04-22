I John 3:1-2 tells us that “We shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is.” What a great promise. This is the message of the Easter season. We will see Him as He is because all of our sins will be washed away leaving only love. We will be transformed to the image of Jesus. Alleluia!
In last’s week’s article, we mentioned that April is National Child Abuse Month. In honor of this special dedication, Valerie Smith, our loyal sacristan, has planted a bright blue pinwheel garden under St. Thomas Church’s sign located outside the church. The pinwheel is the symbol of the innocence, joy and fun which we all have experienced as children. Parishioners and visitors are invited to pick one of the pinwheels and place it in their own garden as a remembrance of those who have suffered the pain of child abuse.
Inside the church, Smith has set up a display to commemorate victims of child abuse. The display uses several lit candles, one blue and one white, which symbolize the Light of Christ: the flame represents the power of his Divinity and the lit candles bring the Light of Christ to our prayers. The white candle is lit in for all the faithful who have been hurt and the blue to memorialize healing of victims.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Fred and Helen Sereno, requested by Jean Sereno; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas Church, Elkland, in honor of George and Valerie Smith on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary and Monday, 9 a.m., St. Thomas, for Floyd and Nellie Baker, requested by daughter, Josephine Calvario.
George and Valerie Smith will receive a 50th wedding anniversary blessing at the 10 a.m. Mass.