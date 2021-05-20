Imagine that if you were praying at Mass, and the spirit of Jesus Christ overwhelmed you to the point that you had to run out of the church and proclaim to the world that Jesus Christ is Lord. That was and is the spirit of the Christianity that we especially profess on this weekend’s celebration of the Solemnity of Pentecost, the descent of God’s Holy Spirit upon the apostles. That same spirit is instilled in us.
Mass intentions for this weekend are: Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m., St. Cathartine’s, for Esther Whalen, requested by Dawn Fletcher; Sunday, May 23, 10:30 a.m., for Mary Miller, requested by Stark and Barb Squier; and Monday, May 24, St. Thomas, for Mary Miller, requested by Josephine Calvario.
Members of the Cowanesque Valley Ministerium have announced plans for this summer’s Elkland-Nelson-Osceola community Summer Bible School Extravaganza, scheduled for the last week in July. The committee promises a full week of great activities featuring songs, skits, games, Bible stories all bundled up from 6 to 8 p.m. daily.
Gary Coover, Nelson resident, thanks everyone for their prayers and donations during his recent convalescence. He has some medical equipment for anyone who is in need of these items. He will be returning to work this week at Electri-Cord where he has been employed for 32 years. Please contact Tom Socha at 814-258-7386.
The Elkland Knights of Columbus meeting minutes will be posted on the St. Parish Thomas website.
The Knights will resume their Fifth Sunday Rosary program on the May 29 and 30 weekend. Recitation will begin at St. Catherine’s on May 29, 6:30 p.m. and at St. Thomas on May 30, 10 a.m. The rosary is dedicated to all mothers and COVID caretakers.