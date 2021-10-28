On Nov. 1, Catholics around the world will celebrate the Feast of all Saints. Here at St. Thomas Parish, the occasion will be observed at the St. Thomas Church, Elkland, Monday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m., Mass. There will be no vigil mass.
This special feast in the life of the Church gives us an opportunity to reflect on the lives of the saints, past and present, official and unofficial, who are enjoying being in the beatific vision of our Lord and who receive our prayers and petitions and present them to God on high.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, October. 30, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s. Special Intention and Sunday, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas Church, Elkland, for Evelyn Reimann, requested by Dick and Craig Reimann.
Our sanctuary candles, which are lit to indicate the presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, are dedicated this week to Charles Harris at St. Catherine’s and Joseph A. Mellina Jr. at St. Thomas.
This weekend, we will remember those in the missions, both nationally and internationally, who serve the neediest who, through no fault of their own, found themselves in the paths of natural disasters and internal strife. They reach out for our help.
Super Bingo, which was originally scheduled to be held Nov. 7 has been canceled. We are looking for a January start-up date. In the meanwhile, we are looking for floor workers to sell rip-offs and call-back bingos. Please call the church office to volunteer to help individuals in our Tioga area. Please be generous.
Please be generous in supporting our parish’s goal of $13,000 for this year’s Diocesan Annual Appeal. Your donations are combined with donations from parishes in the 13-county diocese to provide services and programs for a variety of social support programs. Several Tioga County programs receive funds from the annual appeal.
Bishop Bambera invites all diocesan youth (ages 14 to 40) to attend the annual gathering and social to kickoff National Vocation Awareness Week, Nov. 7, 5 p.m., in the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton. For more information, visit vocations.dioceseofscranton.org or call 570-207-1452.