In this weekend’s Gospel reading we will meet Bartimaeus, the blind man, who calls out to Jesus for help. Jesus’ disciples were surprised that He took the time to answer Bartimaeus’ plea. In ancient times, blindness and paralysis were often seen as curses from God. That’s why Jesus’ disciples asked him whether it was the parents of Bartimaeus who sinned.
Jesus calls each of us in our brokenness as he leads us to God the Father.
By tradition, our church dedicates each month of the year to a certain devotion. October is dedicated as the month of the Most Holy Rosary due to the fact that the Feast of the Rosary is celebrated annually on Oct. 7.
The history of this devotion dates back to Oct. 7, 1571, the Battle Lepanto, when Pope Pius V called for all of Europe to pray the rosary asking for God’s help in conquering the large Turkey fleet, preventing the Islamic invasion of Europe, even though the Catholic armada from Spain, Venice and Genoa were greatly outnumbered. This battle was at first celebrated liturgically as our Lady of Victory.
Each decade of the rosary represents the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. By reflecting on these events and calling upon Mary, his earthly mother, may we grow ever closer to our loving Lord.
We are looking forward to Sunday, Nov. 7, when Super Bingo returns to the Knoxville Community Center. We will be looking for volunteer workers, kitchen donations and floor workers. Help us spread the word by inviting your friends and neighbors.
Hope that all of you are saving your loose change for the Baby Bottle Campaign. The New York City Sisters of Life need our prayers and support.
Our local Knights received a letter from Tioga County Initiative asking for donations for their new facility which will be constructed at their Charleston Road residence. We will provide more information in the coming weeks.
See you in church.