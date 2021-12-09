An Advent prayer: God of Love, your son, Jesus, is your greatest gift to us. He is a sign of your love. Help us walk in that love during the weeks of Advent, as we wait and prepare for his coming. We pray in the name of Jesus, our Savior.
This weekend, the third weekend of Advent, also known as Gaudete (Rejoice) Sunday referring to the first Latin word taken from this weekend’s Introit prayer. Our Lord rejoices when we invite him to come into our lives and when we accept the salvation he has won for us. The priest’s chasuble will be rose colored and we will light the rose candle, the love candle, on our Advent candle.
Members of the Elkland Knights of Columbus will meet this Monday, Dec. 13, to work on their 2022 calendar of events. Members having calendar suggestions, but those not planning to attend the meeting are asked to contact Grand Knight, Walter Beach, with their suggestions.
A few of our elderly parishioners will be spending the Christmas season either homebound or in nursing home. Again, this year, we are collecting items that will be shared to make their Christmas a little brighter. Some suggestions are: candy, socks, slippers, note and greeting cards, hand and body lotions.
The Angel Tree still has a few unclaimed names. Please consider taking an angel and drop off the gift item at the church office.
This past Nov. 18-20, 11,000 youths and chaperones joined together for prayer at the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indiana. Eighty-five youth and chaperones attended from the Diocese of Scranton. All of the diocesan participants remarked that it was great to see so many youths worshipping and praising God together. It is time to start thinking and planning for next year’s event.
Jesus, we rejoice with you as we approach your birth.