If you haven’t already sent your donation to the Annual Appeal fund or have haven’t already signed up on line, please bring your appeal letter with you to Mass this weekend for the in-pew commitment signup. After filling out the form, place it in the offertory basket. A 10 a.m., Nov. 21, Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Peter by Bishop Bambera for all donors to the annual appeal.
Gift card orders are due into the church office by Friday, Oct. 15.
October is Respect Life Month. It’s time to collect your spare change to help save babies and their mothers from abortion! Please pick up a bottle in the back of both churches; collect your change, coins and bills; after returning home from your shopping trips during the month of October; place your donations in your baby bottle; and once the bottle is full, return the bottle to the church office during business hours.
Better yet, forget handling all that change. Just make out a check to St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Remember to put the 2021 baby Bottle Campaign on the check memo line. Another alternative is to wait until the Nov. 6-7 weekend and place your bottle in the basket at the back of the church. All proceeds are sent to the Sisters of Life organization. All donations are so greatly appreciated and will help to literally save babies’ lives.
Sisters of Life is a religious organization that offers daily prayers for the unborn and pregnant mothers, pregnancy help, hope and healing seminars, college outreach and end of life counseling.
It was nice to see so many of our parishioners at the Alice Kohut Benefit at the Durk Sherman Softball Stadium last Saturday. The family would like to thank all for their love and support.
Words from this weekend’s responsorial psalm: Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you.