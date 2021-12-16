Human beings are by nature impatient. We want our coffee, steaming hot and we want it now. When we are told at McDonalds to “Park it,” we grumble and move out of the way for the next impatient customer.
Yet our Church tells us that we are to wait, and wait patiently, to anticipate, to fast, to pray and to do almsgiving, in anticipation of the coming of Christ on Christmas Day. During the days of Advent, our senses are bombarded with glistening tinsel-laden Christmas trees and the promise of gaily wrapped Christmas presents to come.
All this serves as a distraction to the coming of Jesus and the promises His birth revealed to us in Sacred Scripture. Happy Fourth Sunday of Advent all. The best is yet to come.
Mass intentions for this coming weekend: 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Gary and Donald Pautz, requested by their family; 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas, Elkland, for Sandra Caffo, requested by Barb Mcneill and Monday, 9 a.m., for Diane Soyka, requested by Louise Wheaton.
Our sanctuary candles, which indicate the true presence of Jesus in the tabernacle, are lit at Catherine’s in loving memory of Charles Harris, requested by the Corey family and at St. Thomas, for David Kohut, requested by his family.
Christmas Masses schedule: Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve; St. Thomas, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m., St. Thomas and Sunday, Dec. 26, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas. There will be no 9 a.m. Mass celebrated at St. Thomas on Monday, Dec. 27.
Please remember that the Saturday 5 p.m. Mass from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Wellsboro, is available on Facebook Live.
All parishioners are invited to bring a donation to help make gift bags, to give to our homebound and nursing home parish members. Some thoughts are: socks, note and/or assortment of cards, hand or body lotions, candy, etc. Use your imagination. If you know of someone to include in this project, please let us know.