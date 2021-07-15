We got good news and bad news last week. The bad news is that Father Bechtel will be leaving us on Aug. 11. The good news is that he will become pastor of St. Joseph the Worker in Williamsport. He was an administrator at the parish while he was stationed in Williamsport before coming to the Wellsboro/Elkland parishes. Our parish council is planning a farewell get together after the 10:30 a.m. Mass Aug. 1. Please look for additional information in next week’s column.
This weekend marks the 16th week in Ordinary Time. In the gospel reading, we find Jesus wanting to avoid the mass of followers who are constantly with him. He instructs his disciples, who had traveled to nearby villages to spread the good news, to find a refuge away from the growing, eager crowds. They are tired. They need time to recharge their batteries. Instead, Jesus, acting as the Good Shepherd, takes this opportunity to instruct the crowds. Join us this weekend and hear more.
Our prayers are answered. Millions of Christians throughout the world were focused on praying for Pope Francis during his week-long hospitalization and surgery. His Angelus appearance outside his room assured his fans that all is well. We pray for him and all who are in need of our prayers. If you have a particular prayer intention, please record your request in the notebooks that are found at the back of both churches.
Walter Beach, Grand Knight of Council #3972, would like to thank the council’s loyal customers for their continued patronage of the Knight’s sausage wagon during the Lawrenceville Mile Long sales event. All profits from the wagon are used to provide local and state scholarships for local families in need.
Recently, the Knights presented a donation to Hearts of Tioga, an organization that provides pregnancy counseling for Tioga County residents who cannot travel to larger metropolitan areas. We ask for God’s blessing on this special ministry.