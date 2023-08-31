Our first reading from this weekend’s 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time Mass contains Jeremiah’s lament about being rejected as a God’s prophet. Jeremiah forecasted, not once, but three times, the destruction of Jerusalem, much to the ire of the temple priest. For his efforts, Pashur, the Temple priest had him put in stocks outside of the temple’s gate.
In this reading Jeremiah calls out to his God, saying that God has “duped” him into being a prophet, revealing his frustration and rejection by the Jewish people he has set out to help. At the end of the reading, Jeremiah laments, and returns to the good graces of his God.
