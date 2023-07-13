This weekend is the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. We will hear the Jesus’ word, “The kingdom of God is at hand” (Matthew 13:19). These words were spoken as Jesus instituted his public ministry. Through him the Kingdom of God would be made available to those who follow his words.
He wanted his disciples and us to realize in order to do this his disciples, and we must be ready to expand and grow the Gospel message of salvation to our friends and neighbors.
To prepare for this weekend’s liturgy, please read Matthew 13:1-23, Isaiah 55:10-11, Psalm 63 and Romans 8:18-23.
Our parish council is seeking nominations for some new members. Please email council chairperson Jean Sereno if you would like to be nominated or if there is someone you would like to nominate.
Cow pie bingo tickets are available now. Check the table at the back of the church to pick up your envelope with the tickets.
The first Car Show and Antique Vehicle Show has been added to the Fall Fest activities this year. Tell your friends. A trophy will be awarded for the most popular vehicle. Show hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
When you are out and about shopping, if you see something that you think would be good to put in our basket raffle, be sure to get it and drop it off at the rectory. We are trying to get the baskets together earlier this year so we can post pictures on Facebook as a way of advertising.
Please note that we will not be collecting plastic bottles or aluminum cans until we can find a location to accept them.
During this past week, you may have noticed some additional hubbub around the St. Thomas Rectory. It seems a pipe burst in the upstairs bathroom and flooded the kitchen, washroom and downstairs walls on its way to the basement. After a call to the Diocese of Scranton, a restoration was called in to assess and repair the damage. Will keep you posted as to the progress.