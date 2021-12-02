Jesus is waiting to deliver to us all the promises he has made over the millennia: to deliver the Israelites out of slavery to Canaan, the promised land, that John would be his forerunner.
During this season of Advent, we may ask “When will we realize His promises to us?” We may grow impatient and frustrated in the wanting and waiting. Advent is that season in which we should reflect on the many gifts that the father has bestowed on us as we await his second coming, when every promised will be fulfilled.
Mass intentions for this week: 7 p.m., Saturday, St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Ruth Ann Davis, first year anniversary, requested by Connie Reed and 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas, Elkland, for Francis Harkenrider, requested by Carol Harkenrider and Monday, 9 a.m., for Dick Vargeson, requested by Louise Wheaton. May their souls and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in the peace of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Our sanctuary candles, indicating the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, are dedicated in loving memory of Robert and Carolyn Bonham at St. Catherines and Eugene Harkenrider, St. Thomas.
Again, this year, we are collecting goodies to share with our parishioners who have been secluded in their homes and rest homes. Some suggestions are: socks, slippers, note and greeting cards, hand and body lotions.
The Angel Tree is covered with many opportunities to share our love for our less fortunate neighbors.
The families that benefited from your super generosity for receiving the abundant Thanksgiving food baskets were extremely appreciative for your donations. We would like to do the same during the Christmas season. These small acts of kindness enable us to remember the call of the apostles to share what we have with the community
The Greater Valley Ministerium reminds us of the upcoming Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Advent Thanksgiving Prayer Service at the Osceola Presbyterian Church. They invite all to come together to give praise and thanks to God for all the blessings we have been given. Sunday’s theme will be “Peace.”
Prepare the way of the Lord; make straight his paths.