You don’t have to turn your clocks ahead or back to adjust for this change in Mass schedule. Starting this Sunday, Aug. 15, Mass will be celebrated Sunday, St. Thomas, starting at 11:30 a.m. The Mass time at St. Catherine’s remains at 7 p.m.
Our parish office will be closed Friday, Aug. 13.
Next week’s second collection benefits our social justice fund. What is that you may ask? It’s a fund used to help local people in need. As followers of Christ, we are invited to share what we have with those who do not have.
This weekend, Aug. 14-15, we will celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary. This celebration reminds us of Mary’s unique position in the process of salvation. Although Mary was born without sin, we have the possibility of receiving God’s forgiveness for our sins through Christ. Her entry into Heaven prefigures our own hope of experiencing the same eternal life.
Father Bechtel’s parting message to our parishioners was that we need to be patient with our new pastor as he adjusts to our peaceful, rural way of dealing with things. Father Mosely is coming to us from a large parish.
On the onset, this may sound like common sense, sound advice. He also points out that it’s human nature to compare one pastor to the next pastor. He advised us that each pastor possesses special charisms that make them unique, just as each of us have special gifts that we share with our parish and our Lord.
Our prayers and thoughts go out to Father Bechtel in his new Williamsport assignment to to Father Mosely as he shares his temporal and spiritual charisma with us.
Just a reminder to our Knights and parishioners, the sausage wagon will be at Tioga Old Home Days Aug. 19 through 21. If you don’t have time to help out, stop by and buy a delicious sausage sandwich. All profit from sausage sales benefits local, state, national and international charities. While there, check out all the local food and craft booths and enjoy the music and fun activities.