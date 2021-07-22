Masses intentions this weekend are: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Kenneth Wynick, requested by his loving family; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas, for Zack Siciliano (birthday), Zack and Patsy Siciliano (anniversary), requested by daughters Fran and Toni.
Liturgical teams for this weekend: St. Catherine’s. Ralph Wolstenholme (lector), Evan Zinck (server) and Walter Bialkowski (extraordinary minister) and 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas, Tom Socha (lector), Michael and Lena Lewis (servers) and John Porter (extraordinary minister).
Plans for Father Bechtel’s farewell picnic get-together have been finalized. The dish to pass event will be held at the firemen’s pavilion, Knoxville, immediately after the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Thomas. Please bring a dish to pass, a lawn chair and good wishes for Father as he assumes his new position at St. Joseph the Worker in Williamsport.
We would like to thank Father Bechtel for all his efforts to keep the parish grounds and buildings in good repair during his stay with us. He noted in his weekly bulletin message the following projects completed during his tenure here at St. Thomas: new roof, new double boilers for the church, replaced organ, replacement of church outside of both churches, repaired north wall of St Catherine’s, replacement of drains at St. Catherine’s, and a myriad of small emergencies that arose and efficiently expedited. These repairs and replacements came at a cost of more than $80,000. Father has often mentioned and praised our parishioners for their faithfulness and generosity.
The Community Vacation Bible School is full swing this week from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Elkland United Methodist Church. We congratulate the volunteers who support this week. New this year was an adult study group that met at the same time.