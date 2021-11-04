Here’s just a quick reminder that baby bottles filled with your change, checks and bills should be turned in this weekend. Your contributions aid the New York Sisters of Life in their ministry to care for pregnant women in the greater New York City area.
This is just another way of showing our love for our neighbor. The sisters work among the poorest of the poor providing shelter, basic pregnancy needs and counseling.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for deceased members of the Bullock family and Sunday, 11:30 p.m., St. Thomas, for Mary T. Miller, requested by Dick and Craig Reimann.
Liturgical teams for this weekend: St. Catherine’s, Michele Zinck (lector), Evan Zinck (server) and David Sereno Sr. (extraordinary minister) and St. Thomas, Tom Socha (lector), Shirley Heitzenrater (extraordinary minister) and Jacob Schmitt (server).
There will be no 9 a.m. Mass celebrated at St. Thomas Church, Monday, Nov. 8.
If you cannot join us in person for Mass, please join us for a live stream of the Mass every Saturday at 5 p.m. until we are able to celebrate together. You can watch on our Facebook page, St. Peter’s Church Wellsboro PA or from your personal Facebook.
All men of the parish are invited to attend the Ecumenical Men’s Breakfast each Wednesday, 7 a.m., at the Osceola Presbyterian Church. The program consists of a delicious breakfast, prayer and fellowship. The group provides assistance to area programs and individuals in need.
In case you have not turned in your gift to the Scranton Diocese Annual Appeal, please note that the Diocesan Office of Communication makes possible the daily broadcast of the Mass from the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton.
Young adults (age 18-40) are invited to join Bishop Joseph C. Bambera on Sunday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton for this annual gathering to kickoff National Vocation Awareness Week in the Diocese of Scranton. A social will immediately follow in the Diocesan Pastoral Center. For more information, visit vocations.dioceseofscranton.org or call 570-207-1452.