This weekend, we begin Holy Week with the reading of the Palm Sunday gospel following Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem leading to his final demise. On Good Friday, the Liturgy of the Word service and the distribution of Holy Communion will occur at 3 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland.
Our parish office will be closed April 15, 18 and 19. Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated at noon at St. Thomas.
Sunday, April 24, is the last day for our parish to submit the sodality surveys to the Diocese of Scranton. Heeding Pope Francis’ call, we are to prayerfully travel the road together to discern how our church can better bring the gospel message to a troubled world.
The survey is available online using the Diocese of Scranton’s website or in written form in the back of both churches. This is your chance to share specific ideas of what our parish is doing or not doing to meet this objective.
Walter Beach, Grand Knight of the Elkland Council, tells us that the sausage wagon will be at Wood’s Auction, Tioga, on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will serve coffee, egg and sausage sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers and sausage sandwiches.
The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be prayed after the 7 p.m. Mass at St. Catherine’s Siena Church, Westfield, on Saturday, April 23. The prayer service fulfills the vision Sister Faustina received from Jesus declaring that mankind will not find peace until it accepts his abundant mercy.
If you do not plan on selling the raffle tickets, return them to the parish office so that others who need tickets can sell them. First prize is $500, second $300 and third $200.
Midnight April 11, was the last opportunity to support Father Mosley’s Rectory, Set, Cook diocesan endeavor to provide funds for Catholic Relief Services and local charities. As of last Thursday, Father Joe’s 209-plus donors have pledged $10,497.