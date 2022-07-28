As we say a sad farewell to our pastor, the Rev. Joseph Mosley, we extend a warm welcome to our new pastor, Rev. Jacek Bialkowski. Our prayers are with Father Joe as he undertakes his new assignment. Father Bialkowski, who officially became the pastor on Tuesday, July 26, comes to us from All Saints Parish, Plymouth.
Father Bialkowski was ordained a priest for the Scranton Diocese in 1990. After ordination, Father Bialkowski was assigned to: St. Bonaventure, Williamsport (1990), St. Peter and Paul, Towanda, Holy Child (2003), Corpus Christi (Nanticoke) and finally to All Saints (Plymouth).
Plans for the Sept. 10 Fall Fest festival at the Knoxville Firemen’s Field are moving along with the recent addition of the Interstoic Winery of Morris to our wide variety of local artisan exhibitors. They will offer samples of their wines and ciders which will be available to festival goers during the event.
Members of the Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary of Our Blessed Mother, Mary, one half hour before the 7 p.m. (Westfield) and 10:30 a.m. (Elkland) Masses for the intentions of Father Bialkowski and all priests of the Scranton Diocese.
The Canton area Knights of Columbus invite the Tioga County Knights and their ladies to participate in a Mass dedicated to Father McGivney, Sunday, Aug. 14, at St. Michael’s Church, Canton. A Rosary dedicated to Father McGivney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus, will be recited beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Last weekend, we had an opportunity to check out the parish call list when we were notified that Father Mosley was unable to celebrate weekend Masses at St. Peter’s and St. Thomas because of illness. If you were not notified, give the church office a call so we can put you on the list.