Louise Wheaton, our parish secretary reports that Service Masters Company competed drying out the church rectory on Thursday, July 13. A group of parishioners moved Louise’s office from the rectory to St. Thomas Hall on Tuesday, July 18. Because of water damage, the phone system is inoperative, but the answering machine is working. Please leave a message and Louise will get back to you as soon as possible. The office operating hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The church is open for visitations during office hours.
Members of St. Peter’s and St. Thomas Parishes are invited to participate in this year’s Cathedral Pilgimage. The group will leave St. Peter’s parking lot at 7:45 a.m. and arrive in at the cathedral at 10:30 a.m. followed an hour of prayer and confessions. Afterwards the group will receive a guided tour of the Cathedral. Lunch will be at Cooper’s Seafood House. During the afternoon the group will enjoy free time at Heaven and Earth Book store and the Steamtown Mall, which is within walking distance of the Cathedral. The day will end with the 5:30 Mass. Participants should arrive back in Wellsboro around 9 p.m.
Reservations for the pilgrimage are due by July 23. For reservations and information, please contact Linda Sampson: 570-404-2180 or email marian-ministries@outlook.com. Linda is looking for additional drivers for the event.
Plans for Fall Fest are not on summer break. There’s still room for additional craft and sales booths on the midway. Area craft artisans and sales personnel can reserve a spot by contacting the parish office 814-258-5121. Mark Clements and family will be back again this year manning the barbecue pit. Old car enthusiasts are encouraged to show off their beauties during the car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A most favorite trophy will be awarded at the end of the show.
With parishioners on vacation during the summer months, we are looking for servers, lectors and eucharistic ministers to fill in at both churches. Please call the church office if you would like to volunteer.