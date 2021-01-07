This is the time of year when our thoughts bend toward how we can improve our physical and spiritual lives. Pope Francis, in an address on New Year’s Day, listed the following ideas:
- Take care of your spiritual lives to improve your relationship with God.
- Spend more time with your families.
- Improve your relationships with friends and neighbors.
- Watch what you say and how you say it.
- Forgive those who have hurt you and repair hurts you have caused
- Attack your vocation with enthusiasm and competence
- Eliminate negative feelings about others.
- Control your anger.
- Reach out to the sick and the less unfortunate.
- Keep Jesus with you as you complete your everyday tasks.
This Saturday, Jan. 9, the 7 p.m. Mass returns to St. Catherine’s in Westfield.
Weekend Mass intentions are: 7 p.m., for Richard Keevil, requested by Ralph and Jo Wolstenholme; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., for Kitty Giantomasi, requested by Shirley and Steve Heitzenrater; and Monday, 9 a.m., for Patsy Siciliano, requested by Louise Wheaton. Both churches will be open for private prayer and devotion before Mass.
This weekend, the second collection benefits our Capital Campaign Fund.