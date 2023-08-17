In the first reading of this weekend’s eucharistic celebration, we find the Israelites worshipping in the just rebuilt Jerusalem temple. The Lord reminded them then — and us now — that they needed to extend themselves beyond the walls of the temple, to teach those who do not know the law, and in our case, to teach the good news of Christ. The good news of the Old Testament becomes the good news of New Testament through Jesus Christ.
Mass intentions for this coming weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Joan Zinck, requested by the Michael Zinck family, and on Sunday, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, for Beverly Barbano, requested by Mary Kreisler.
Final plans were discussed at the Tuesday, Aug. 15, Fall Fest meeting.
Baskets may be dropped off at St. Thomas Hall on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday during office hours. Or information concerning the basket raffle, please contact Bonnie Hargarther.
For those who occasionally attend weekend Masses at Holy Child Church, Mansfield, there will be a change in Mass locations for Aug. 27 due to the annual picnic. The Sunday schedule for that weekend only will be Mass celebrated at 9 a.m., Holy Child, and 11:15, St. Mary’s Church, Blossburg.
Please pray for our parishioners residing in area nursing homes: Renee Kennedy, Colleen Pell, Pilar Sargent and Virginia Wynick.
Michael Buono, Grand Knight of the Immaculate Conception, Wellsboro, thanks the area members and volunteers who worked on placing river rock around the St. Peter’s Catholic Church this past Saturday to replace failing landscape features. Good job, gentlemen.
For those traveling in the Mansfield area this past Sunday, you might have noticed a large tent set up on the side of Holy Child Church. The scene was the site of Holy Child’s annual parish picnic. Under threatening cloudy skies, that turned into a beautiful August day, over 50 parishioners attended the feast sponsored and prepared by the Mansfield University Council Knights of Columbus.