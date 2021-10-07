In this weekend’s gospel reading from Mark, we are called to focus less on attaining physical wealth, to consider these things to be distractions and to focus on loving Jesus and each other.
The Saturday 7 p.m. Mass at St. Catherine’s and Monday’s 9 a.m. Mass at St. Thomas are being celebrated for the intentions of our deceased Knights of Columbus members and families. These Knights were instrumental in supporting the parish and community during the past 68 years.
Our sanctuary candles burn at St. Catherine’s in loving memory of Charles Harris and at St. Thomas for Margareet Harkenrider.
This week, our linked Church of St. Peter, Wellsboro, is holding the Annual Fall and Bake Sale. Sales items include: clothing, footwear, furniture, household items, books, jewelry and small appliances. Sales hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Peter’s is also sponsoring a trip to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass., Saturday, Nov. 6, leaving the church at 7 a.m. and returning at 7 p.m. The shrine activities include Mass, Divine Mercy Chaplet service; visit to the Shrine of the Holy Innocents, Mother of Mercy Shrine, life-sized Stations of the Cross, Lourdes Grotto and Immaculate Conception Candle Shrine and gift shop. Please phone the church office to reserve your seat by Oct. 25.
Each month, Pope Francis designates a special intention for our prayer focus. This month, he would like us to remind us that as Christians, we are all called upon us to be missionary disciples, to bear witness to our neighbors and to make them want a personal experience with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Our responsorial psalm for this weekend is from Psalm 90: Fill us with your love, O Lord, and we will sing for joy.