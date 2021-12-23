The year is 1223. The scene: A man by the name of Francis is on his way home to Assisi. He is elated because the pope has just approved the rules for his new order of priests who will serve the poor and downtrodden individuals of his hometown area.
He stops off to visit the friars and people of the town of Greccio. He tells his friends that he is concerned that there is not enough attention being devoted to the birth of Jesus Christ. Soon Francis locates a manger which he fills with hay and obtains the use of an ox and donkey from a nearby farmer. The first nativity scene was born.
Fifteen days later, Dec. 25, one of the priests present, celebrated the Eucharist using the manger and the site of the nativity scene. Pope Francis constantly reminds us of Jesus’ lowly birth. Who could have foreseen that this young, strapping babe, born a manger, would one day be the salvation of the world. Let the simple manger be a guiding focus of our faith and adoration.
