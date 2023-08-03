Are you in need of renewal of soul? Refreshment of spirit? There is new life and healing at the 2023 Diocese of Scranton Charismatic Conference, on the University of Scranton Campus, scheduled for Aug. 4-6, promises three days of prayer, teaching, worship focused on the healing by Lord, Jesus Christ. The biographies of the speakers are listed below.
Robert Canton was born in Cebu City, Philippines and came in the United States in 1973 after graduating from college with an accounting degree. Since 1973, he has been residing in Stockton, Calif. with his family. He is a servant leader for the Children of God Prayer Community, St. Luke’s Parish, Stockton, Calif. He has been the national coordinator of the Alliance of Filipino Catholic Charismatic Prayer Communities in North America, a council member of the Vatican-based International Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services for many years and is now a council .ember serving the worldwide Renewal through CHARIS.
Mother Linda Kay Lukasiewicz was born in Grand Island, Neb. and was the second of four children. Her family lived on a farm in Farwell, Neb. Growing up in this small town in Nebraska, Linda was not afraid to be different from her peers. The vibrant faith of her family was the ideal setting for the seed of a religious vocation to grow. She was not afraid to practice her faith, or to open herself to a vocation as a religious. She had experienced charismatic prayer meetings and Baptism in the Holy Spirit.
Sister Deborah Christiana de Rosia (Sr. Debbie) is a professional teacher. Deborah gathered people together in prayer out of which the Eternal Light Community, a Public Association of Christ Faithful began, and she opened the doors to Eternal Light Community Vocational School in 1986. Deborah saw the need to devote all her time and energies to the service of all in need. She has served the people of Trinidad and Tobago in the areas of service to children and youth, women at risk, abandoned boys and girls, communities at risk, the aged, and the church.
Bob and Sue Valiante have been married for 60 years; they are parents of one child, Maria. The Valiantes live in Moosic. Bob has been involved in the Charismatic Renewal of the Catholic Church for 50 years. In that time, he served in various capacities. He is a past coordinator of the Service Team for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Scranton, a founder and former coordinator of the annual Catholic Charismatic Conference of the Diocese of Scranton.