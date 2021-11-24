Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We were amazed to find that not only our fellow parishioners read our weekly column, but that it is also read by members of our community family. We pray that the Word of God will find a place in all your homes this Thanksgiving season.
This coming weekend is the First Weekend of the Advent, a period of fasting, repentance and almsgiving, marking the beginning of the Advent season and the beginning the Church’s new liturgical year. It is a season of preparation and celebration of the Nativity of Jesus Christ at Christmas.
In some Christian homes, the circular Advent Wreath or Crown, containing four or five purple candles symbolizing the four Sundays of Advent, is placed in a prominent area of the home. Each Sunday a candle is lit, accompanied by appropriate prayers reminding us of the upcoming holy birth.
On Christmas, the purple candles are replaced with white candles, representing the onset of the Christmas Season which lasts until the Feast of the Baptism of Our Lord.
It was gratifying to see all the food items that filled the holiday donation boxes in back of both churches. If you haven’t made your donation, please make the effort this weekend.
We were saddened to hear of the passing of Betty Howe, long-time parishioner, educator,
Altar and Rosary member and Lady Knights member. Her funeral Mass is scheduled for this Saturday at 10 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church. The Lady Knights and members of the Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary of Our Lady for her intention and those of her family, 9:30 a.m., Saturday.
Maureen Socha, our gift card chairperson, reminds us that the Christmas gift card ordering dates are Nov. 23 and Dec. 15.
Louise Wheaton, our church secretary, reminds us that the church office will be closed on Friday, Nov. 26.