Starting Sunday, Aug. 8, Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland at 11:30 a.m.
Mass intentions for the weekend: Saturday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Kim Cochran, requested by Jean Sereno; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 8, for the Benedictine Sisters of Erie; and Monday, Aug. 9, for healing of a local 5-year-old girl.
Even though Father Bechtel officially leaves our parish on Aug. 11, many of his devoted parishioners gathered at the Firemen’s Pavilion for a picnic feast in Knoxville after the 10:30 Mass last Sunday to say good-bye. We will miss his wit and timely bulletin messages. Our loss is St. Joseph the Worker Parish’s gain.
The Elkland Knights of Columbus will meet Tuesday, Aug. 9, St. Thomas Hall, Elkland, 6:30 p.m. Father Bechtel will celebrate Mass for the parish at 6 p.m., preceding the Knights’ meeting.
Questions and answers regarding the Pennsylvania Grand Jury’s inquiries into the sexual abuse of minors within the diocese can be found on the parish’s webpage: stthomaselklandpa.com.
The Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Onitsha, Nigeria, reports that in the first 200 days 34,622 Christians have been killed in eastern Nigeria. Please pray that the Holy Spirit will guide the leaders of Nigeria to seek a peaceful resolve.
We honor the following saints of the week and follow their Christian ideals: Aug. 4, St. John Vianney; July 7, St. Cajetan; Aug. 9, St. Teresa Benedictus of the Cross; and July 10, St. Lawrence.
Next week’s additional collection will be for parish capital improvement needs.
Summertime is a good time to think about donating food items to area individuals and area food banks. Please deposit items in the back of both churches.
Thanks to our loyal parishioners for their donations to the Fall Fest Basket Raffle. The committee will start putting items together this week.
Take Jesus on vacation with you this summer.