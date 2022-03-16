The people of the Ukraine are in our thoughts and prayers.
“O Lord our God, look down with mercy on the Ukrainian people. Protect and save them from the unjust aggressors who seek to subdue them. Grant them steadfast trust in your mercy and protection.
“O Mother of God, who gave us your miraculous icon at Zarvanytsia, intercede for the Ukrainian people, who run to the shelter of your mercy in their times of need.
“O Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on us. Grant peace and protection to the people of Ukraine. Give them strength and courage to defend what is good, right, and holy. Keep them safe from harm and provide for all their needs, both temporal and spiritual.
“Hear our prayers, O Lord, and deliver us from distress, for You are merciful and compassionate and love mankind. To You we give glory: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, now and forever and ever. Amen.”
Prayer written by Carrie Chuff, a Ukrainian Greek Catholic mom and contributing writer at Catholic Icing.
Father Mosley will deliver the message at this Thursday’s Community Lenten Service, 6 p.m., the Knoxville Community Center.
We would like to congratulate Father Jeffrey J. Walsh, now Bishop Jeffrey J. Walsh, who was installed recently as the Sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan, during a Mass of Installation at St. Mary, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral. Many of our parishioners and area Catholics met Father Walsh when he visited the area as the Scranton Diocese Vicar of Priests.