This weekend’s Gospel reading reminds us that there are many ways to nourish our faith in God: prayer, reception of the sacraments and accepting the Word of God. This week’s reading, James 2:14-18, reminds us that we are also called upon to put our faith in action and love of our neighbor by doing acts of charity to those around us.
We can demonstrate our love for the victims of the Haiti hurricane by donating to the special collection on Sept. 25-26 weekend.
Fall Fest update: Father Mosley will bless your pets at 11 a.m. during the Sept. 18 Fall Fest. Donations for the kitchen (signup sheets are located in the back of both churches) should be dropped off at the church office prior to Monday, Sept. 13.
Oct. 10-11, Pope Francis will begin a process of discerning mission and prayer that will eventually lead to the 2023 XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican 2023. The process will begin with a collection of thoughts concerning communion, participation and mission by Catholics on all levels, local, diocesan, archdiocese, national and world-wide. This collection of thoughts will be presented at the 2023 synod.
Pope Francis describes the synodality process as a “walk together,” allowing the Holy Spirit to guide Catholics from every segment of the church to present their opinions and know that the church is listening to their input. Pope Francis reminds us that we’re called by the grace that we received in the sacrament of baptism to aid in the fulfilment of the church’s mission: to proclaim God’s love and salvation to the world.
This week’s prayer for you: Look upon us. O God, creator and ruler of all things, that we feel the working of your mercy, grant that we may serve you with all our heart.