We welcome Father Joe back from his well-deserved post-Easter respite. Our Gospel reading tells us of Jesus appearing to his disciples the third time after his resurrection from the dead. He commands them to cast their nets, even though they had previously caught nothing. Come, let us worship.
St. Peter’s, Wellsboro, will host an Italian dinner Friday, May 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: spaghetti with marinara, homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, homemade dessert and beverage.
Beginning May 7, Holy Child Parish will conduct First Saturday Services at Blossburg’s St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament to follow. To carpool, meet at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, Whitneyville at 9 a.m.
Our prayers go out to Bishop Joseph C. Bambara who was recently diagnosed as having contracted COVID–19. He is currently experiencing minor flu symptoms and is in isolation. He is fully vaccinated and previously received his booster shot.
Words to live by: Saint Theresa of Calcutta suggests that we know the Word of God, love the Word of God, live the Word of God, speak the Word of God and the Word of God will make you Holy.
Bishop John M. Dougherty, a priest of the Scranton for 65 years, and a visitor to our parish during the sacrament of Confirmation, has gone to eternal reward. His memorial Mass and solemn vesper service was celebrated in the Cathedral of Saint Peter on April 25 and 26.
April 29, our Church’s calendar marked the memorial of St. Catherine of Siena, virgin, Doctor of the Church and patron saint of our Westfield church. Catherine was born in 1347 and devoted her life to preserving the faith through her writings and efforts to revitalize religious life during the Middle Ages.