In this weekend’s Gospel reading from Matthew, Jesus asks his disciples who do the people say he is. They answer him: Some say John the Baptist, other say Elijah, and still others answered the prophet, Jeremiah.
Then Jesus proceeded to ask them “But who do you at that I am?” Only Simon, son of Jonah, bravely steps forth to proclaim that Jesus is the “Son of the of Living God.” After this, Jesus rewards Simon a by changing his name to Petros (Peter).
To have one’s name changed during this historical period represented an important event, in this case, marking of the beginning of Jesus’ church. Peter obviously understood the heavenly burden of spreading the Word of the Lord to all nations.
This weekend, we celebrate the 21st weekend in Ordinary Time. Our First Reading is taken from the Book of the Prophet Isaiah 22:19-23, the Responsorial psalm from Psalm 138, the Second Reading from Saint Paul to the Romans 11:33-26.
Mass intentions for this weekend: 7 p.m., Saturday, for the intentions of our fellow parishioners and 10;30 a.m., Sunday, for Fred Sereno, requested by Jean Sereno.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person, St. Peter’s, Wellsboro, live streams weekend Masses on their Facebook page, St. Peter’s Church Wellsboro Pa.
Bonnie Hargarther, Sheila Kohut, Jean Kohut, Sandy Marzo and others have been busy putting together items for the Fall Fest chance auction, Saturday, Sept. 9. If you have items to donate, please contact Hargarther 570-529-3151. St. Thomas Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for drop offs.
Calling all car enthusiasts, new this year, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., a Drive in Car Show. No reservations needed. Trophy for the most popular vehicle. Vehicles are to report to the information table just inside of the gate on the day of the Fall Fest. For further information, please contact Tom Socha, 814-258-7386. Leave a message and he will get back to you.
Jean Kohut would appreciate hearing from her friends and fellow parishioners as she convalesces after her recent surgery. It was nice to hear George Smith, our cantor’s voice, who returned from surgery.