This Thursday, we celebrate our Lord Ascending to be with his Father in Heaven, a Holy Day of Obligation. Holy Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Church at 6 p.m.
This coming weekend is the 7th Sunday of Easter. To prepare for this Sunday’s reading, please preview the following Biblical passages: first reading, Acts 1, 12-14; responsorial psalm, Palms 27: 4,7- 8; second Reading, 1 Peter, 4:13-16; Alleluia, John, 14-18 and Gospel, John 17, 1-11A.
Mass intentions for this weekend: May 20, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Karen Bicksler, requested by the Bicksler family and 11:30 a.m.; St. Thomas, for Pat Kennedy, requested by Dick Reimann.
Our sanctuary candle, which indicates the presence of the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ in the Tabernacle, is lit at St. Catherine’s for the healing of Cindy Sereno and at Sr. Thomas, in loving memory of Pat Kennedy.
We mentioned last week that May is devoted to honoring Mary, the Mother of Jesus. May is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health officials point out that 46% of our population will exhibit mental health symptoms sometime during our lives.
They also note that individuals living in rural areas, like ours, do not have access to mental health professional services when they are most needed. Environment and exercise play major roles in developing good mental health.
We can play an integral part by reaching out to members of our church who are experiencing addiction/substance abuse, bipolar, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, schizophrenic and suicidal symptoms by inviting them into our homes or simply by being their friend.
Members of the Elkland Knights of Columbus thank the generous parishioners of St. Thomas Parish for their generous contributions to the Food for Family program. The Knights received over 500 pounds of food items and $630 in donations which will be distributed to area emergency food banks in the form of gift certificates to local markets.
Don’t forget to drop your baby items in the boxes provided at the back of both churches. Proceeds from last weekend’s Mother’s Day carnation sale will be donated to the parish Pro-Life Committee to buy baby items. Thank you for your support.