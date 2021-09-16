This Saturday, Sept. 18, is the day that we have been frantically planning for the past several months. Fall Fest has arrived.
The chickens are ordered for the chicken barbecue at noon; chance auction baskets are brimming with all kinds of goodies; parishioners are hard at work baking cakes for the cake wheel; the Elkland Moose sponsored Kiddies Area games and activities are awaiting our eager younger set; cow pie tickets, which will be available on the big day are going fast; Cabbage the cow is busy practicing for her big debut; the Knight’s sausage trailer is set to serve those delicious sandwiches; Harold Benjamin, performing 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., is tuning up his instruments; and area vendors are gathering their wares to be transported to the Knoxville Firemen’s Field. Come, join in the fun.
There will be no 7 p.m. Mass celebrated at St. Catherine’s this Saturday. Father Mosley will celebrate Mass at the Fall Fest location at 5 p.m. In cases of emergency, Father Mosley can be contacted at 570-724-3371.
Our parish office will be open from 7:30-11:30 a.m. for the next few weeks as Louise Wheaton, our parish secretary, gets settled in her new home in Westfield.
Youth of the parish are invited to attend a Ricketts Glen diocesan-wide hike, sponsored by the Young Adult Ministry, Sept. 26. To register, call or text the ministry office 570-362-0370.
Our parish has been invited to participate in the diocesan-wide “Scranton Serves” project. Parishes and diocesan organizations are encouraged to contact community-based organizations to determine needs and arrange to complete projects over the Oct. 2-3 weekend. Participating organizations can obtain more information and register on the diocesan website. All registered participants will receive a “Scranton Serves” T-shirt.
Thought for the week: When we serve the least among us, we are serving Jesus himself.