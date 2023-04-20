Last week, we proclaimed that the “Battle is over; the victory won,” but in truth the battle continues. Our Lenten prayers and services are neatly tucked away, awaiting the days of the coming Advent season. But really, are such practices as eucharistic adoration, Stations of the Cross services, recitations of the Most Holy Rosary really meant to be tucked away, or are they to be continued as an ongoing practice?
Jesus is waiting for you to visit him and remember his sacrifices for you 365 days a year. All Tioga Catholic churches are open for daily prayer during a large part of the day. How about utilizing some of our traditional prayer practices throughout the year?
Good news for parishioners in the Westfield area. Weekly Masses return to the Saturday 7 p.m. slot.
All parishioners should have received their Money Chances by this time. The drawing is set for Super Bingo Day, May 21.
The local Knights would like to remind our parishioners that they will be at the Wood’s Equipment Auction across from Fred’s Woodshed in Tioga this Saturday, April 22, serving plenty of piping hot coffee, soda, donuts, breakfast sandwiches and those delicious sausage sandwiches.
An interesting article concerning the number of antisemitic incidents appeared on the Catholic News Agency website recently. We would like to share some of this information with our readers. The article was based on figures provided by the Anti-Defamation League of America pointing out that there were 3,697 antisemitic incidents reported nation-wide during 2022, an increase of 36% over the previous year. These incidents involved such serious incidents as harassment, assaults and vandalism of synagogues.
Should these troubling incidents concern our Christian communities living comfortably in Tioga County? Other information gleaned from national news reports indicate that such incidents are not only concerns of our Jewish brothers and sisters but are rapidly spreading to churches of all denominations.
We should advocate for solutions by condemning such acts, learning more about the Jewish faith and advocating for local, state and national prevention initiatives.