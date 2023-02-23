This weekend we will celebrate Quadragesima Sunday, the First Sunday in Lent, Season A, also known as invocabit Sunday. The term Quadragesima is derived from the Latin word for “40th,” as there are exactly 40 days from Quadragesima Sunday until Good Friday.
Our first reading details how Adam and Eve turned away from God; the responsorial reminds us that we are in need of repentance. The second reading tells us that even though we are sinners and the Gospel finds Jesus in the desert for 40 days, fasting and praying and being tempted by the devil.
Ash Wednesday Mass with ashes will be offered at St. Thomas Church, Elkland, 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursdays during Lent with eucharistic adoration to follow. Communion calls for the Knoxville-Westfield area will be Monday, March 5.
We would like to thank our devoted bingo players, donors and volunteers who made last Sunday’s Super Bingo so successful.
Members of the Elkland Knights of Columbus will conduct a fun free throw at Clark Wood Elementary School from 4-5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, in conjunction with the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health groups afterschool program. Area Knights are invited to join in this unique program.
Our parish will again provide Easter baskets for parish shut-ins and nursing home residents. Items being collected are personal items: hand and body creams, hair shampoos and body wash, birthday and greeting cards, shaving cream, Easter baskets and grass, small puzzle books, fuzzy socks with grips, lip balm, fidgit blanket, marble mazes and sugar-free candies. The Elkland Knights donated $200 to start the program for the 15-20 individuals involved.
Our friends at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Addison, just a short drive from Elkland, remind us of their parish Mass schedule: Saturdays, 6 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. and Ash Wednesday Mass with ashes.
They also reminded us that they will hold their annual Irish Dinner, Sunday, March 5, 11:30 a.m. until sold out. Pat Kane, an Irish songster, will provide appropriate selections for those eating inside. Take-outs are available.