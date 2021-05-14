Governor Tom Wolf announced that more than $5.4 million in Community Block Grant Development competitive, set-aside funding to help five communities update existing water and/or sewer systems, helping to improve the quality of life for residents in Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson and Potter counties.
“The projects approved today will provide a significant benefit to residents across the commonwealth, helping them keep their waterways clean, receive access to drinkable water, and protect public health and safety,” said Gov. Wolf. “Water and sewer systems are often things that we overlook and take for granted but are a necessity for a good quality of life, and these improvements will preserve the wellbeing of our communities and environment.”
The state awarded $1 million to Potter County to complete a water/sewer improvement project in Galeton Borough. The Galeton Borough Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant was initially constructed in 1986 and needs significant rehabilitation. Currently, this plant provides wastewater and storm-water services to 528 families.
The treatment plant has an old sludge holding tank which lacks the ability to properly store waste solids, resulting in these solids building up in the wastewater treatment units and washing out in Pine Creek during high flow-wet weather events. This has negatively impacted the water quality of Pine Creek and could subject concentrations of harmful bacteria in the stream.
Also receiving funds are:
- $1 million to Butler County to assist with the construction of a new sewer system in the Village of Boyers.
- $860,000 to Fayette County to install a new sewer line to serve the residents of West Leisenring and connect to an existing public sanitary sewer system owned and operated by the North Union Township Municipal Services Authority.
- $230,000 to Indiana County to provide public water service to residents of the Metz Road area in White Township.
- $2,755,275 to Jefferson County to support the Henderson Township Municipal Authority in a water system improvement project to replace the existing water distribution lines within the system to reduce extensive water loss and construct an elevated water storage tank to increase system water pressure and provide fire protection throughout the community.
CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.
