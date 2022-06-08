Governor Tom Wolf announced more than $8.4 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding to help communities update and improve existing water and/or sewer systems in Centre, Fayette, Greene, Mifflin, and Tioga counties.
“Effective and efficient water and sewage systems are vital to quality of life and public safety in any community,” said Gov. Wolf.
A Tioga County project was included in the most recent block of CDBG-CV funding approvals, awarding $1,512,520 to the Tioga County commissioners to remediate the poor quality of drinking water in the Village of Watrous and establish a permanent, safe, metered and reliable distribution system.
The project will address obtaining and providing safe water for the current customers of the Watrous Water Association. Galeton, located three miles west of Watrous, also experiences water shortages during drought seasons. They are in the process of obtaining an additional water source which will address their drought conditions. Galeton has also agreed to supply adequate water for the Watrous community through the establishment of a transmission line from their water treatment facility to the Watrous Water Association. A reliable secure water source will be established in Galeton. The water will be treated and sent to Watrous via an eight-inch PVC transmission line.
CDBG-CV funds are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities.
