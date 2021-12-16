First Lady Frances Wolf joined members of the General Assembly and representatives from the charitable food network at Mary’s Shelter in Reading to announce an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks serving every county of Pennsylvania.
The COVID-19 Food Bank Cold Storage Infrastructure Program, funded by the American Rescue Plan, is a grant program that will allow Pennsylvania’s food banks to purchase, expand or upgrade cold storage facilities to ensure that they can deliver fresh food to struggling families. Eligible purchases include refrigerators, coolers, freezers, refrigerator trailers and cargo vans, building expansions, and more. This program will touch all 67 counties and is essential to addressing food insecurity and food waste.
The program will fund food banks across the commonwealth, through an award of $11,392,345 to Feeding Pennsylvania, including $2.585,000 to the Central PA Food Bank, serving Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
For more on the Wolf Administration’s efforts to improve food security throughout the commonwealth, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.