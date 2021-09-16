Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Cambria, Chester, Clinton, Huntingdon, Montgomery, Potter, Tioga and Westmoreland counties.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support. VFRAs must comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures in managing the receipt and expenditure of relief association funds or face the potential withholding of future state aid.
Audit reports are available online using the links provided below, or at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Potter County
Galeton Firemen’s Relief Association – Three findings: Noncompliance with previous recommendation regarding $7,125 in unauthorized expenditures. Failure to maintain a surety bond in a sufficient amount to cover the relief association’s disbursing officer. Failure to disclose to members a related-party contract in which the association did business with a local financial institution that employs the VFRA’s treasurer. The institution holds 24% of the association’s assets.