Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Armstrong, Blair, Chester, Dauphin, Fayette, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Tioga, Warren, Washington and York counties.
In this county, the Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company Relief Association had a finding of noncompliance with prior audit recommendation involving untimely deposit of state aid.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
Audit reports are available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.