The Ulysses Area Improvement Association (UAIA) honored one of their own as Citizen of the Year at the Ulysses Fall Festival last Saturday, Sept. 18.
Steve Riley had been up since 3 a.m. that morning battling a fire with Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, and was still trying to take on more tasks at the Fall Festival, said one of his fellow volunteers.
Volunteering is a way of life for Riley. In addition to being a member of the fire police for Ulysses and Harrison Valley and instrumental to the Ulysses Area Improvement Association, he’s a board member of the Northeastern Potter Economic Development Association and former board member of Habitat for Humanity in Coudersport. He’s also served as deacon at the Ulysses First Baptist Church, as a youth group leader and delivers fish fry dinners on Good Friday to local people.
“He was instrumental in planning and funding for this year’s senior prom (at Northern Potter High School),” read the announcement made at the Ulysses Fall Fest. “He was also behind helping the Northern Potter PTA ordering items they needed for the Children’s School.”
Surrounded by his fellow community members and members of the UAIA, Riley was honored for his contributions to the Ulysses community with a plaque and sash during the Fall Festival he helped make happen.