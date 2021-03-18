Summit BHC, a leading national provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services, has become the first major healthcare organization to achieve certification as Veteran-Ready by PsychArmor, a non-profit that educates the civilian community on military culture. Summit is now offering its exclusive Tactical Recovery substance use disorder program for veterans and military service members in nine locations across the country, with several additional sites launching the specialty track this summer.
“While defending our freedom, veterans experience higher rates of addiction and psychological challenges than average Americans,” said Katie Ross, MSW, Summit’s director of veteran services. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened these issues, which is why our mission is to increase access and create a treatment environment that recognizes and honors the unique experiences and culture of the military community.”
Summit BHC created this program because few addiction and mental health centers are genuinely qualified in understanding and treating veterans. Far too often, veterans do not receive the level of treatment they deserve from people who understand the full impact of military service.
Summit has used its PsychArmor training and an internal expert team made of Veterans and military spouses to create a comprehensive residential Veteran-support program under the Tactical Recovery banner. The program is designed specifically to ensure that treatment is provided in a culturally-competent and trauma-informed environment, tailoring care for each individual using evidence-based practices, proven to promote recovery among Veterans.
Trauma and PTSD can be contributing factors to using drugs or alcohol to self-medicate or cope with these issues. Summit BHC addresses substance abuse and the mental health issues that can accompany it through its Tactical Recovery program. Each Veteran-Ready facility provides treatment services with medical doctors, psychiatrists, therapists, and other clinical staff who specialize in addiction medicine and mental health.
“Our veterans have had experiences that many people cannot understand or empathize with,” said Ross. “Through our Tactical Recovery program, we ensure these heroes receive care from a team that understands the unique experiences, culture, and strengths of the military community. We’ve found that this type of support provides the groundwork for successful recovery. We look forward to adding Tactical Recovery to all of our facilities as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Summit has been approved to accept VA Health benefits through the Community Care Network at several facilities, including Mountain Laurel Recovery Center in Westfield. The CCN allows veterans and the VA to utilize community partners outside the VA network. Summit also has facilities approved to accept In-Network coverage with Tricare.
For more information on Summit and the Tactical Recovery program, visit www.summitbhc.com.