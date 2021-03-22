Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street) and Route 2005 (Main Street / Business Route 15) in Mansfield for survey and utility location work.
On Monday, March 22, the contractor, T2, will perform survey and utility location work on Wellsboro Street between the Tioga River Bridge and Swan Street and on Main Street between East Main Street to Decker Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 16, weather permitting.