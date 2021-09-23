The subject of “Sylvia”, a play by A. R. Gurney, is a dog, the couple who adopts her and the comedy that results.
The cast of “Sylvia”, a Hamilton-Gibson production, is in rehearsals for performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 8 and 9 and 15 and 16 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
Greg, played by Herb Johnson of Wellsboro, is a middle-aged man, a restless empty nester, tired of his job in finance, looking for meaning in his life. Sylvia, played by Lexa VanDusen of Westfield, is an exuberant and beautiful lab/poodle mix, astray in Central Park, looking for a new home. When they meet, it is love at first sight. But Greg’s wife Kate, played by Catherine Mulcahey of Wellsboro, a busy rising star in the public school system, is looking forward to some independence now that the couple no longer has children to care for, and is less than thrilled by the clever and coquettish canine who jumps, slobbers, sits on her couch, and takes Greg’s attention away from his marriage. Wandering the streets of Manhattan with Sylvia by his side, Greg feels like he has connected to a deeper, primal, more natural side of the world.
Other members of the HG cast are Gary Siegfried of Knoxville as Tom and Cody Losinger of Wellsboro as Phyllis and Leslie.
“When I was asked to direct a play for Hamilton-Gibson I had another script in mind, but when COVID hit, our thoughts had to be redirected towards plays with smaller casts,” said Titus Himmelberger of Wellsboro. “I was asked to consider ‘Sylvia.’ As I read the script I fell in love with the story…being a dog lover myself.
“The story also hit home because during the pandemic my wife and I adopted our grandmother’s spaniel because she could no longer take care of him. We experienced firsthand the ups and downs of caring for a pet we didn’t plan on adopting,” he said.
“I am extremely grateful to the very talented cast of ‘Sylvia’ as well to everyone who is working behind the scenes to bring this story to life,” said Director Himmelberger.
This comedy is rated PG-13 meaning some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information.
For more information, call the Hamilton-Gibson Productions office at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.